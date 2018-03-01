By Laman Ismayilova

Preparatory work for 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix to be held in Baku on April 27-29 is underway.

Due to the race the entrance to part of the Baku Seaside National Park will be closed in April.

“We are trying not to close the streets where construction works are underway so that don't cause inconvenience to others,” said head of marketing and communications at Baku City Circuit (BCC) Nigar Arpadarai.

“The main work, including the construction of the stands will be completed in March. In general, the construction works will continue until the last day of the 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix as during the race the roads are closed,” she said.

Arpadarai further noted that the sale of tickets for the 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix continues successfully and it is safe to say that interest in the upcoming races has increased even more.

The Formula 1 races, held in Baku last two years, were highly appreciated by worldwide Formula 1 fans. The Formula 1 race in 2017 was rated as the race with the most exciting and most unexpected moments of the season in the world by race fans and media representatives in surveys conducted around the world's leading media.

