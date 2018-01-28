By Trend

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation starts the season of the international tournaments.

The National Gymnastics Arena will host the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup on March 15-18. 163 athletes from 27 countries are expected to join the Cup to be organized in Baku for the third consecutive year.

Men’s and Women’s Artistic gymnasts will test their strength in the qualifications within the first two days of the tournament, and compete for the medals in the apparatus finals within the last two days of the events.

The high-level organization of international tournaments by the Federation and its experience increased from year to year will find its reflection in the events again. Thus, during the tournament, the audience will not only watch the gymnasts, but also the interesting flash mobs to be arranged by the Organizers, and will also get a chance to win the memory gifts from the Federation by taking an active part in various contests.

Tickets for the first gymnastics tournament of the year can be purchased from the ticketing office of the Arena. The price of tickets is 10 manats for the qualification days and 15 manats for the finals.