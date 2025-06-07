U.S. president Trump reveals meeting date set with China

7 June 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

United States President Donald Trump announced on Friday that his country's delegation will meet with the representatives from China to discuss a trade deal in London on June 9, Azernews reports.

"I am pleased to announce that Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and United States Trade Representative, Ambassador Jamieson Greer, will be meeting in London on Monday, June 9, 2025, with Representatives of China, with reference to the Trade Deal," Trump said in a post on Truth Social, adding that the meeting "should go very well."

Trump's announcement follows his phone call with China's President Xi Jinping, during which the two leaders discussed trade relations and agreed to start a new round of trade talks.