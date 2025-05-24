Vietnam acts to block messaging app Telegram, government document seen by Reuters shows

24 May 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Vietnam's Ministry of Information and Communications has instructed telecommunications service providers to block access to the messaging app Telegram, citing its failure to cooperate in combating alleged criminal activities carried out by its users. This directive comes from an official government document reviewed by Reuters, Azernews reports.

Dated Wednesday and signed by the deputy head of the ministry's Telecommunications Department, the document orders telecom companies to implement the block and report back to the ministry by June 2.

The ministry stated it was acting on behalf of the country’s Cybersecurity Department following reports from law enforcement agencies. According to those reports, 68 percent of the 9,600 Telegram channels and groups active in Vietnam were found to be violating the law. The alleged offenses include online fraud, drug trafficking, and even activities "suspected of being related to terrorism."

This move aligns with Vietnam’s increasingly strict approach to online content regulation, as the government seeks tighter control over digital platforms operating within the country. Telegram, known for its strong encryption and minimal moderation, has faced scrutiny in several countries for its role in facilitating unmonitored communication.

Interesting context: Telegram has previously been restricted or temporarily banned in countries such as Iran, Russia, and China for similar reasons—primarily due to its resistance to sharing user data with authorities. While Telegram promotes itself as a platform for free speech and privacy, critics argue that this also makes it attractive for illicit activities. Vietnam’s decision adds to the global debate on where to draw the line between privacy and national security.