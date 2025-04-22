UAE plans to use artificial intelligence in development of new legislation

22 April 2025 19:38 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has become the first country in the world to develop new legislation, as well as review and update existing laws with the help of artificial intelligence (AI), Azernews reports.

The country's Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has announced plans to radically change the legislative process. "The new legislative system based on artificial intelligence will change the way we create laws, making this process faster and more accurate," he said. According to the government's estimates, AI will speed up the legislative process by 70%.

The system will regularly offer legislative updates, analyze the impact of laws on citizens and the economy, and create an extensive database of federal and local laws, court rulings, and public services. This approach will allow the country to quickly adapt to changing conditions while saving significant amounts on legal services.

Roni Medalja, a professor at the Copenhagen Business School, called the initiative "very bold" and suggested that the UAE might have an even more ambitious goal — turning artificial intelligence into a kind of partner in law-making.

However, experts caution about the potential risks: AI models are still prone to failures, may be unreliable, and lack sustainability. Errors in legal contexts, where wording is crucial, could have serious consequences.

Nevertheless, the UAE's approach is seen as particularly innovative. The country isn't just using AI as an auxiliary tool; it aims to integrate it as a full-fledged participant in the legal system — capable of predicting future legislative changes based on social and economic trends.

Interestingly, as part of this initiative, there is also the possibility of using AI to predict gaps in legislation before they cause real-world problems. This could set a precedent for other nations, especially in today's rapidly changing world, where traditional law-making processes often fail to keep up with the pace of change.