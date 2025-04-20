Dubai chocolate craze sparks global pistachio shortage and price hike

20 April 2025 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

The viral popularity of “Dubai chocolate,” a pistachio-filled dessert that took social media by storm last summer, has led to an unexpected global consequence — a shortage of pistachios, Azernews reports.

According to Financial Times, the dessert — made with chocolate pistachio paste and wrapped in crispy kataifi dough — has seen a surge in global demand after influencers and food bloggers widely promoted it online. The sudden craze has driven up pistachio consumption worldwide, putting strain on already tight supplies.

“The popularity of Dubai chocolate has led to a global shortage of pistachios, which has resulted in a sharp increase in prices for these green nuts,” the FT reported.

Although the United States remains the world’s top pistachio exporter, a poor harvest last year significantly reduced available stock, compounding the shortage. The price of pistachio kernels has since soared from $7.65 to $10.30 per pound.

In response to the surging demand, some retailers have begun limiting the number of Dubai chocolate bars sold per customer in an effort to manage inventory and prevent overbuying.