Iran, US set for indirect nuclear talks with Oman mediation

14 April 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Iran’s foreign ministry confirmed Sunday that its upcoming discussions with the United States, scheduled for next weekend, will remain indirect and mediated by Oman, focusing exclusively on nuclear issues and sanctions relief.

The announcement follows a first round of high-level indirect talks held Saturday in Muscat between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff — the most significant Iran–U.S. nuclear contact since the 2015 deal unraveled.

Both sides agreed to reconvene in a week.

"Talks will continue to be indirect, and Oman will remain the mediator," said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei on state television. He emphasized that the agenda is limited to nuclear matters and sanctions, stressing that Iran will not engage on any other topics with the U.S.

While analysts had predicted Washington might push to include Iran’s ballistic missile program and support for regional armed groups in the talks, Tehran firmly rejected any expansion of the scope.

The previous nuclear agreement, signed in 2015 between Iran and major world powers, collapsed after former President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the deal in 2018 and reimposed tough sanctions. Iran initially stayed in compliance but began reducing its commitments a year later.

Iran maintains that it is not pursuing nuclear weapons.

Saturday’s talks came after Trump reportedly sent a letter to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, expressing a desire for negotiations but also warning of possible military action if Tehran refused.

Both Washington and Tehran described Saturday's talks as constructive. While most of the dialogue was mediated, Araghchi and Witkoff reportedly spoke directly for a few minutes.

The next round of talks is expected to take place on Saturday, April 19, potentially in Europe, according to Iran’s IRNA news agency.