Saudi tourism license applications up 390% after World Cup announcement: vice minister
Tourism license applications in Saudi Arabia have surged nearly fourfold since the Kingdom secured hosting rights for the 2034 FIFA World Cup, a senior official has revealed, Azernews reports, citing Arab News.
Speaking at a panel discussion during the Sports Investment Forum in Riyadh, taking place from April 7 to 9, the Kingdom’s Vice Minister of Tourism, Princess Haifa bint Mohammed Al-Saud, said applications had surged by 390 percent — highlighting the growing interest of international tourists and boosting economic growth, according to local broadcaster Al-Ekhbariya.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!