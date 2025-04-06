Chinese travelers invigorate global tourism with visa-free, convenient trips

6 April 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

China's Tomb-Sweeping Day, traditionally a time for remembering the deceased, is also a perfect occasion for spring outings and sightseeing. While the country has a three-day holiday that started on Friday, Chinese tourists are leveraging visa-free policies, cost-effective flights and tech-driven tools to embark on "instant getaways" abroad, injecting new vitality into global tourism, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

Wang Liuqing, a white-collar worker from Taiyuan, capital of north China's Shanxi Province, headed to Jeju Island in the Republic of Korea (ROK) for the holiday.

"A visa-free destination is a priority," said Wang, adding that the island's jelly-like sea and cherry blossoms have offered fantastic opportunities for photography. On the social platform rednote, numerous Chinese tourists have shared their travel tips for Jeju Island, with over 1 million related posts.

The latest booking data from the Chinese travel platform Tuniu shows the number of outbound travelers during this year's holiday is expected to reach a three-year high.

As of 2025, over 80 countries and regions offer visa-free or visa-on-arrival entry to Chinese citizens.

Wang Liyang, the operation manager of Fliggy, a leading online travel agency, said that individual travel has become the main way for Chinese tourists to travel abroad. Consumers are keen on designing their own itineraries based on online travel guides and booking unique local attractions and activities online, such as diving, sea fishing, hot spring soaking and boat tours.

New digital tools are optimizing travel routes for Chinese tourists. Several domestic travel apps have introduced AI solutions, offering customized international travel guides, personalized itineraries and real-time ticket booking -- making short trips more convenient than ever.

Low-cost air tickets and efficient customs clearance have also contributed to the popularity of international travel. Online ticketing platforms show that direct flights from Beijing to cities like Hanoi and Bangkok, and from Shanghai to cities like Seoul and Osaka, all cost less than 1,000 yuan (about 140 U.S. dollars).

"A budget-friendly trip sparks more passion for travel," said Wang with Fliggy.

According to Skift, a U.S. travel industry news site, China's outbound tourism market is projected to surge to 200 million trips by 2028.

Dai Bin, president of the China Tourism Academy, said that more Chinese tourists are now willing to pay for a better lifestyle -- opting for good hotels, fine dining, and high-quality cultural performances during trips.

These minor but exquisite, beautiful and heartwarming experiences with deep immersion will bring warmth and vitality to international destinations, said Dai.