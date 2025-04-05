Azernews.Az

Pakistan sees 2nd IMF anti-graft visit

5 April 2025 18:30 (UTC+04:00)
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has sent a second Corruption and Governance Diagnostic Mission to Pakistan a few months apart to hold in-depth engagements with over 30 departments and institutions, including the registrars of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) and the accountability court, Azernews reports, citing Tribune.

