31 March 2025 19:05 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Britain, despite concerns from European allies about excessive defense dependence on Washington, is set to purchase additional F-35 fighter jets from the United States, Azernews reports.

Previously, London had ordered 48 F-35B fighter jets for the Royal Navy's two aircraft carriers, with 37 units already delivered. Now, British authorities are reportedly considering the purchase of F-35A variants as part of a broader increase in the country’s military budget.

These new aircraft are expected to partially replace the Royal Air Force’s fleet of Eurofighter Typhoon jets, which have been in service for over 20 years. The Royal Air Force plans to decommission 49 Typhoon aircraft, which are considered technologically inferior to the F-35.

The UK is responsible for manufacturing about 15% of the F-35’s components. According to sources cited by The Times, Britain will not lose its engineering expertise as a result of switching to American-made jets. The UK will continue to produce the Eurofighter Typhoon for export markets, including to countries such as Saudi Arabia and Turkiye.

Additionally, this move underscores Britain's ongoing commitment to maintaining cutting-edge air power capabilities while balancing international defense relationships. The decision to purchase more American F-35s could also signal a deepening of UK-US defense ties, even as concerns about Europe's reliance on Washington persist.

It's worth noting that the F-35’s versatility, including its stealth capabilities, makes it a highly desirable asset for modern air forces. With this purchase, the UK is positioning itself to remain at the forefront of military aviation for years to come.