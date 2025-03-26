Beijing is ready to engage in dialogue with United States on basis of equality and mutual respect

26 March 2025 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

"China is ready to engage in dialogue and negotiations with the United States on the foundation of equality and mutual respect, with the goal of addressing each other's legitimate concerns," Wang Yi stated, Azernews reports.

The Foreign Minister emphasized that Sino-American relations have reached a pivotal stage of development. "Both sides should be guided by the important consensus and vision of the leaders of the two nations, strengthen exchanges, enhance mutual understanding, avoid misjudgments, and resolve differences," he noted.

Wang Yi also expressed confidence that China and the United States share extensive interests and vast potential for cooperation, which, if effectively harnessed, can lead to successful outcomes that benefit the global community.

In light of current global challenges—such as climate change, economic instability, and international security—the minister underscored that collaboration between China and the United States is essential for addressing global issues. The two countries, despite their differences, have the capacity to contribute significantly to maintaining peace and fostering development across the world.