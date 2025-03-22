Gunmen open fire on Iraqi consulate in Istanbul
Gunmen riding a motorbike fired eight shots at the facade of the Iraqi consulate in the Turkish city of Istanbul on Friday, the Iraqi foreign ministry said, in an incident that Turkiye said caused no casualties, according to Reuters.
"In the evening hours today, individuals on motorcycles have opened fire on Iraq's Consulate in Istanbul. There was no loss of life or material in the incident," Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Oncu Keceli said in a statement.
"The necessary investigation is being carried out diligently by
our security units and identification efforts are under way. The
perpetrators will be brought to justice."
Iraq's foreign ministry said the gunmen used AK-47 assault rifles before fleeing. The motive for the attack was not immediately clear.
"Iraq appreciates the swift response of the Turkish authorities and the security measures they have taken, emphasizing the importance of strengthening the necessary measures to protect diplomatic missions in accordance with international agreements," the ministry added in a statement.
