China develop robot for mining in space

20 March 2025 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

The first robot designed for mining in space has been developed at the Chinese University of Mining and Technology, Azernews reports.

Equipped with six legs, the robot features three wheels and three claws, enabling it to maintain a stable position on the surface while adapting to the microgravity conditions of space. This unique design allows the robot to walk, stand, and collect samples in environments that simulate lunar soil.

Currently, the robot has successfully passed a preliminary examination, and the developers have already filed for a patent. This breakthrough represents a significant step in advancing space mining technology, which could play a crucial role in future lunar exploration and resource extraction. Experts believe that such robots could help pave the way for sustainable mining on the Moon, potentially unlocking valuable resources like water ice and rare minerals that could be used for fuel or construction in space.