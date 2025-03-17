HD Hyundai Heavy, HMM aim to 3-D print ship parts by December

17 March 2025 23:38 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

A consortium of domestic shipyards and container shipping companies has successfully demonstrated the 3D printing of ship components, marking a significant step forward for their maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations, Azernews reports.

The consortium, which includes Ulsan and affiliated organizations, CSCAM, HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE), HMM, and the Korean Register, expects the 3D printing system—set to be fully operational by December 2025—to save ship operators considerable time and money when manufacturing MRO-related parts.

Traditionally, large vessels carry a variety of spare parts onboard in case of unexpected breakdowns. However, with 3D printing, ships can produce the required parts on demand, eliminating the need for large inventory spaces and reducing the time spent on ordering, producing, and delivering spare parts.

HD HHI and HMM reported that their 3D printing technology demonstrated stable operation during final evaluations and a demonstration at the HD Hyundai Samho shipyard in South Jeolla. A key challenge in 3D printing on ships is mitigating the effects of vibration, as vessels are constantly in motion. The successful demonstration showed that the technology can perform reliably in such conditions.

The project, launched in 2023 with support from the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy, aims to revolutionize the shipbuilding and MRO industries. HD HHI, a shipbuilding subsidiary of HD KSOE, plans to commercialize the technology by building a digital parts library and establishing a network between ships and ports for remote ordering and localized part supply.

In collaboration with HD KSOE, the subsidiary is also developing carbon steel powder for creating ship components. Carbon steel is ideal for 3D printing ship parts due to its durability and cost-effectiveness compared to plastic or stainless steel.

"This demonstration has confirmed the competitiveness of 3D printing technology in the shipbuilding industry," an HD HHI official said. "We will continue to lead innovation in the ship MRO sector through ongoing research and development."

This breakthrough in 3D printing technology could potentially reshape the way the maritime industry approaches parts manufacturing and inventory management, significantly improving operational efficiency. Additionally, it has the potential to reduce carbon footprints by cutting down on the resources used in traditional spare parts production and shipping. As the technology continues to advance, it could also pave the way for on-demand production of more complex and critical components, further enhancing the sustainability and flexibility of the global shipping industry.