Ronaldo talks about rivalry with Messi
By Alimat Aliyeva
Portuguese Al-Nasr striker Cristiano Ronaldo spoke about his rivalry with Argentine Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, Azernews reports.
On the eve of his 40th birthday, the Portuguese gave an interview to the Spanish TV channel La Sexta.
"We've shared the football scene for 15 years, and we've always had a good relationship. I remember once I even translated something into English for him, it was funny.
He always treated me well, defended his club and his national team, and I defended mine. We motivated each other, there were years when we had this fair fight, like Senna and Prost," he said.
Messi has scored eight Golden Balls, while Ronaldo has won this prestigious trophy five times in his career.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!