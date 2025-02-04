Ronaldo talks about rivalry with Messi

4 February 2025 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Portuguese Al-Nasr striker Cristiano Ronaldo spoke about his rivalry with Argentine Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, Azernews reports.

On the eve of his 40th birthday, the Portuguese gave an interview to the Spanish TV channel La Sexta.

"We've shared the football scene for 15 years, and we've always had a good relationship. I remember once I even translated something into English for him, it was funny.

He always treated me well, defended his club and his national team, and I defended mine. We motivated each other, there were years when we had this fair fight, like Senna and Prost," he said.

Messi has scored eight Golden Balls, while Ronaldo has won this prestigious trophy five times in his career.