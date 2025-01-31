Mass production of humanoid robots in China begins at end of 2025

31 January 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

UBTech Robotics, based in Shenzhen, plans to start mass production of humanoid robots by the end of 2025, Azernews reports.

The world was captivated when humanoid robots performed a synchronized dance during a broadcast of the Chinese New Year concert. It’s safe to say that the future of robotics is already here.

This year, UBTech Robotics aims to deliver between 500 and 1,000 units of industrial robots, with over 60 percent of these being the new Walker S2 models. These robots are expected to be lighter and more durable than their predecessors. Despite facing some financial losses, UBTech remains committed to investing heavily in artificial intelligence and continues to compete in China’s rapidly expanding robotics market. Notable clients of the company include major companies such as Foxconn and SF Express.

The company’s general manager, Michael Tam, clarified that the products will be delivered to SF Express, automotive manufacturers, and other industrial sectors.

UBTech’s ultimate goal is to “introduce humanoid robots into every family.” The primary focus of the company, however, remains industrial robots. “Factories need humanoid robots to help solve labor shortages,” Tam emphasized.

While humanoid robots are not yet capable of performing household tasks, they are continually improving. Experts believe that in the near future, programmers will resolve these limitations. China’s industrial landscape provides an ideal environment for humanoid robots to work and undergo training.

Founded in 2012, UBTech has quickly become a leader in Chinese robotics. The company, which went public in Hong Kong in 2023, offers a diverse range of robots across various fields, including maintenance, logistics, and even healthcare. Last October, UBTech unveiled the Walker S1 industrial humanoid, which is already being used in car manufacturing plants. According to Tam, the implementation at Foxconn’s facilities will require additional fine-tuning, but it marks a significant step toward the future of automation.

UBTech is not just focused on robotics for factories; the company has also developed educational robots, such as the Alpha series, which are designed to teach children coding and STEM skills, helping inspire the next generation of engineers and roboticists.