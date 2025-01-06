Kazakh-Chinese joint venture for production of fuel for nuclear power plants has reached its design capacity

6 January 2025 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

By the end of 2024, the Kazakh-Chinese joint venture Ulba-TVS LLP has successfully reached its design capacity of 200 tons of low-enriched uranium in the form of fuel assemblies, Azernews reports.

Ulba-TVS is the only company in Central Asia that specializes in the production of fuel for nuclear power plants. This significant achievement is part of a project being led by Kazakhstan's national nuclear company, Kazatomprom, through its subsidiary, Ulba Metallurgical Plant, in cooperation with the China General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGN).

The production of nuclear fuel at Ulba-TVS commenced in November 2021, and all fuel assemblies produced at this facility are currently supplied to nuclear power plants in China, supporting the growing demand for energy in the region.

This development marks a critical milestone for both Kazakhstan and China, as they continue to strengthen their cooperation in the nuclear energy sector. As global interest in nuclear power increases, especially for clean energy solutions, the Kazakh-Chinese partnership positions Ulba-TVS as an important player in the global nuclear fuel market, contributing to energy security and sustainability in Asia.

Looking ahead, the plant's ability to reach its design capacity ahead of schedule underscores the ongoing technological advancements in the region's nuclear sector, and this success sets the stage for future growth and potential expansion into other markets.