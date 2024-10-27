PM Kobakhidze: Russia has no influence in Georgia

27 October 2024 20:20 (UTC+04:00)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said that Russia had no influence in Georgia, and further stressed that Russia would not be able to have any kind of influence on Saturday’s parliamentary elections, Azernews reports, citing Georgia's info.imedi.

In his interview with Euronews, Kobakhidze added that there were no political parties in the country through which Russia could exert its influence.

“There are no political parties that Russia could use to have influence, and there is no media influence either. This is why Russia will not be able to significantly affect the upcoming elections in Georgia”, the PM stressed.

