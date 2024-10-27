Voting in parliamentary elections ends: Georgian Dream sweeps victory

27 October 2024 19:44 (UTC+04:00)

The process of counting votes in the parliamentary elections in Georgia has ended.

According to Azernews, the Central Election Commission (CEC) in Georgia released information about this.

It is noted that according to the results of the ballots of 3,110 out of 3,111 precincts, the ruling "Georgian Dream" Party received 53.92% of votes.

The four opposition parties managed to gather a total of 37.78% of votes. "Coalition of Change" 11.04% of them; "Unity - National Movement" 10.16%; "Strong Georgia" 8.81%; "Gakharia - for the sake of Georgia" Party collected 7.77% of votes.

Voting results were canceled due to the incident of mass ballot throwing in Precinct No. 69 in Marneuli.

