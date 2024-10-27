2nd-half goals give Barcelona comfortable win against Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu [PHOTOS]

27 October 2024 22:23 (UTC+04:00)

Barcelona won the El Clasico 4-0 against Real Madrid on the road Saturday with second-half goals in week 11 of the Spanish La Liga, Azernews reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Kylian Mbappe scored a goal for Real Madrid in the 30th minute, but it was disallowed due to an offside call.

Neither side was able to produce a goal in the first half at Santiago Bernabeu.

Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring with a close-range finish on a great pass by Marc Casado from the center straight.

Casado assisted Lewandowski in the 54th minute.

Two minutes later, Lewandowski scored his second on a header after an accurate cross from Alejandro Balde on the left wing.

In minute 66th, Mbappe narrowed the gap to one but that goal was also ruled offside.

Barcelona made it 3-0 when Lamine Yamal fired a close-range shot in the 77th minute, with an assist from Raphinha.

In the 84th minute, Raphinha chipped the ball above goalkeeper Andriy Lunin's head to finish the scoring, assisted by Inigo Martinez.

Barcelona remained at the top of the table with 30 points -- six points ahead of second-place Real Madrid.

