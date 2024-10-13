13 October 2024 17:22 (UTC+04:00)

SpaceX's upcoming Starship test flight this Sunday could achieve a world first: using the launch tower's "chopstick" arms – referred to as "Mechazilla" by SpaceX founder Elon Musk – to catch the returning first-stage booster. This groundbreaking maneuver is a key milestone in SpaceX's drive toward rapid rocket reusability.

The launch window opens at 7:00 am (1200 GMT) from the company's Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas. A live webcast will be carried on SpaceX's website and its X account.

During its last flight in June, SpaceX achieved its first successful splashdown in the Indian Ocean with the upper stage of Starship, a prototype spaceship that the company's founder Elon Musk hopes will one day carry humanity to Mars.

Teams will be monitoring to ensure "thousands" of criteria are met both on the vehicle and at the tower before any attempt to return the Super Heavy booster to the tower and "catch" it.

