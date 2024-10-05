Next meeting of heads of special services of CIS member states held

5 October 2024 18:10 (UTC+04:00)

The 55th meeting of the Council of Heads of Security and Special Services of the CIS member states has taken place in Astana, Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

General Colonel Ali Naghiyev, head of the SSS, participated in the event. The heads of delegations were received by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev before the council meeting began.

During the meeting, discussions were held on the external threats to the security of CIS countries, the challenges faced by member states, particularly the need to enhance the effectiveness of joint efforts against international terrorism and religious extremism.

It was noted that modern challenges to the security of republics in the CIS region necessitate continuous vigilance and coordinated collaboration among special services. This includes sharing operational data and experiences regularly.

Furthermore, the rise of transnational organized crime, illegal drug trafficking, cybercrime, and illegal migration poses serious risks, requiring special services to take increasingly decisive actions against these issues.

The event included extensive discussions on the key tasks faced by security organizations in combating negative phenomena and the necessary measures to be implemented in the future.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz