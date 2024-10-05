X social network paid $5 million fine to resume its operations in Brazil

5 October 2024 18:45 (UTC+04:00)

Elon Musk's "X" social network has paid a fine in Brazil and intends to obtain permission to resume operations in the country, Azernews reports.

On September 26, the company decided to comply with government demands and requested the court to lift the imposed ban. However, Supreme Court judge Alexandri Di Morais ruled that "X" must first pay a fine of over $5 million.

According to documents submitted by the U.S. company's lawyers, a total of 28.6 million reais (approximately $5.24 million) has already been paid.

"X Brasil" is requesting the platform to be unblocked for users to access it freely within the national territory.

