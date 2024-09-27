International culinary conflict between Turkiye and Germany

27 September 2024 20:47 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The European Commission gave Turkiye and Germany six months to clarify the cooking method and recipe of doner kebab, as well as to determine whose national dish it is, Azernews repors.

Earlier, representatives of Turkiye asked the EU authorities to protect the traditional method of doner preparation. Ankara insists that the dish must be prepared from specially pickled and sliced meat. Also, certain types of it should be used for the dish - only chicken, beef and lamb, but not turkey and veal.

At the same time, in Germany, where the dish was popularized by Turkish migrants, doner is served not in pita bread, but in a pit, and with the addition of cabbage or lettuce, and it is also poured with garlic sauce. In the homeland of the dish, on the contrary, a rice substrate is used, and cheese, French fries, tomatoes and hot peppers are also added.

If Turkiye manages to consolidate its doner cooking standards, Germany will have to serve the dish familiar to Germans under a different name. According to the publication, doner sales in the EU bring in about 3.5 billion euros per year, 2.3 of them in Germany itself. If the parties do not reach an agreement in six months, Brussels will independently make a decision for them.

---

