EU's Von der Leyen discloses new European Commission

17 September 2024 14:29 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented her list of 27 Commission members on Tuesday, Azernews reports.

Key nominations for the upcoming term are:

Stéphane Séjourné , currently French Foreign Minister, has been nominated as Vice-President of the European Commission, responsible for prosperity and the EU's industrial strategy.

, currently French Foreign Minister, has been nominated as Vice-President of the European Commission, responsible for prosperity and the EU's industrial strategy. Teresa Ribera of Spain will take on the role of Vice-President of the European Commission, focusing on competition issues.

of Spain will take on the role of Vice-President of the European Commission, focusing on competition issues. Kaja Kallas from Estonia is set to become the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, effective November 1.

from Estonia is set to become the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, effective November 1. Rafael Fito from Italy has been offered the position of Vice-President of the European Commission, responsible for reforms.

from Italy has been offered the position of Vice-President of the European Commission, responsible for reforms. Andrius Kubilus of Lithuania is proposed for the new role of European Commissioner for Defence and Space.

Von der Leyen said the list was about 40% female, dashing her hopes for an even split.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz