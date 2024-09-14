Iran launches research satellite “Chamran-1” into Space

14 September 2024 18:51 (UTC+04:00)

Iran has successfully launched its research satellite, Chamran-1, into space on September 14, 2024, according to Azernews.

The Chamran-1, weighing 60 kilograms, was launched at an altitude of 550 kilometers above Earth using the Qaem 100 satellite launcher. Its mission is to evaluate cold gas motion, navigation, and situation control subsystems in space systems.

The satellite was developed by the Iranian State Electronics Industries Company, in collaboration with the Aerospace Research Institute and local private start-ups. Notably, this marks the second satellite launch by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), showcasing further advances in the country’s aerospace capabilities.

---

