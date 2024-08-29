Thailand approves cooperation agreement with the EU

29 August 2024 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Thai Parliament has approved a comprehensive partnership and cooperation agreement with the European Union aimed at developing relations with 27 member states, Azernews reports.

"The agreement is aimed at developing strategic partnership, strengthening dialogue and expanding cooperation in various sectors such as politics, trade, investment and social issues," the statement said.

It is noted that the agreement facilitates access to financing and research initiatives in the field of science, technology and innovation, which are necessary for economic recovery and development of the country.

---

