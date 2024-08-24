Turkmenistan's Ambassador holds meetings with Swedish and Irish Ambassadors

24 August 2024 18:21 (UTC+04:00)

Atadjan Movlamov, Ambassador of Turkmenistan and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Islamabad, recently conducted courtesy meetings with Alexandra Berg Von Linde, the Swedish ambassador, and Mary O’Neill, the newly appointed Irish ambassador to Pakistan, Azernews reports citing the Turkmen embassy.

During their separate discussions, both ambassadors were briefed on the activities and initiatives of the Diplomatic Corps in Islamabad. Ambassador Movlamov provided insights into regional energy projects, emphasizing their crucial role in economic development and regional stability.

Ambassador O’Neill, who had recently presented her credentials to Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari, expressed gratitude for Turkmenistan’s leadership in these key initiatives and praised its positive impact on the region’s economic landscape.

The conversations between Ambassador Movlamov and Ambassador O’Neill also covered broader regional and international topics, highlighting a mutual interest in strengthening diplomatic and economic relations.

These meetings reflect ongoing efforts to enhance international cooperation and foster collaborative opportunities within the region.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz