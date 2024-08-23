DPRK Foreign Ministry announced violation of military balance by supplying Apache to South Korea

23 August 2024 19:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Plans to supply American AH-64E Apache helicopters to South Korea are causing an increase in regional tensions and could disrupt the military balance on the Korean peninsula, Azernews reports.

"In an environment of heightened military and political tensions on the Korean peninsula due to the start of large-scale joint military exercises between the United States and the Republic of Korea, Washington announced the sale of strike weapons to Seoul. This is a reckless provocative action that deliberately escalates instability in the security sphere in the region," the diplomat said.

Recall that on August 19, it became known that the US State Department approved the sale of 36 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters to South Korea for $3.5 billion.

---

