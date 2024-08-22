Reason for location of Egyptian pyramids in desert determined

22 August 2024 21:46 (UTC+04:00)

The Nile is a river that plays a special role in the life of Africa. Since ancient times, this river has been widely used for navigation and irrigation. It is known that even the material for the construction of the famous pyramids was brought through this river. But how did it happen that the pyramids are located in the desert, less than 5 kilometers from the Nile, Azernews reports.

Thanks to satellite images, it became clear that the pyramids were once located on the banks of the Nile. The arm of the river passing by the pyramids dried up many centuries ago. This tributary, called the Akhramat, was 64 kilometers long and was abundant. At least 31 pyramids were built on this branch. The famous pyramids of Giza are also located in the area.

The scientists who compiled the paleohydrological map of the region came to the conclusion that the reduction of water sources led to the drying up of the tributaries of the Nile.

For this reason, the construction sites of the pyramids in Ancient Egypt varied depending on the dynasty. Currently, almost all the pyramids are located in the desert. However, at the time of construction, the pyramids were located at a distance of 1 kilometer from the shore.

