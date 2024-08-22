Champions League: Galatasaray loses to Swiss club - 3:2

22 August 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Turkish team "Galatasaray" has started to compete in the playoffs of the Champions League.

A late Filip Ugrinic penalty gave Young Boys a crucial 3-2 first-leg lead over Galatasaray in their Champions League play-off tie after an enthralling contest in Bern.

Ugrinic scored from the spot after Abdulkerim Bardakci was sent off for a handball in the penalty area following a VAR review.

A Michy Batshuayi brace had looked to have boosted Galatasaray's hopes of reaching the Champions League's new league phase, dragging the visitors level after Joel Monteiro scored either side of half-time.

However, Ugrinic's 86th-minute spot-kick gave the Swiss side the advantage as they bid to reach the Champions League proper for a second straight campaign.

Galatasaray remain in the tie ahead of next Tuesday's second leg, though, and will look to hit back in front of a boisterous home crowd in Istanbul.



