US, UK and France urge their citizens not to travel to Lebanon due to fear of escalation

4 August 2024 18:33 (UTC+04:00)

Several Western governments, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and France, have called on their citizens to leave Lebanon immediately as tensions rise in the Middle East following the assassination of Hamas’s political chief Ismail Haniyeh, blamed by Iran on Israel and the US, Azernews reports, citing AlJazeera.

Haniyeh’s killing in Tehran on Wednesday, hours after the Israeli assassination of Hezbollah’s military chief Fuad Shukr in Beirut, has triggered pledges of vengeance from Iran.

Lebanese group Hezbollah, an ally of the Palestinian group Hamas, and the Israeli army have been trading cross-border fire since the conflict outbroke in October.

