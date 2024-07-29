Uzbekistan supply saffron to China

29 July 2024 21:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

China– one of the largest countries in the world, is also opening its doors to saffron, which is grown in the Bakhmali district of the Jizzakh region of Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.

After several years of in-depth and analytical research, the interdepartmental commission of Uzbekistan and China issued a permit for the supply of saffron from Bakhmal to China.

The publications note that with the development of saffron production in Uzbekistan, the geography of its exports is also expanding. Earlier this year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted BMB Holding permission to export its own saffron, BMB Za'faron, to the country.

In addition, the product has received a USDA Organic certificate from the US Department of Agriculture, confirming the presence of at least 95 percent of natural, environmentally friendly ingredients in the products, which will allow the company to supply the BMB Za'faron brand to North American countries.

---

