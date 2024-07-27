Time is on side of peace politics, PM Orban

27 July 2024 19:44 (UTC+04:00)

Viktor Orban criticized Brussels for labeling Hungary's mission as pro-war, asserting that supporting the war is done in the name of peace, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Zoltan Kovacs, press secretary of the Prime Minister of Hungary on his official "X" account.

"He noted that since Hungary's peace mission began, dialogues have started: the U.S. and Russian foreign ministers have spoken, and the Swiss and Russian foreign ministers have met," the post reads.

🕊️@PM_ViktorOrban: "Time is on the side of peace politics."



🌍 Referring to the upcoming U.S. elections, PM Orbán stated, "Trump ante portas." He suggested that if Europe doesn't adopt peace policies before the American presidential election, it will have to do so shamefully and… pic.twitter.com/PzmO0i6ysp — Zoltan Kovacs (@zoltanspox) July 27, 2024

---

