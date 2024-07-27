Azernews.Az

Saturday July 27 2024

Time is on side of peace politics, PM Orban

27 July 2024 19:44 (UTC+04:00)
Time is on side of peace politics, PM Orban

Viktor Orban criticized Brussels for labeling Hungary's mission as pro-war, asserting that supporting the war is done in the name of peace, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Zoltan Kovacs, press secretary of the Prime Minister of Hungary on his official "X" account.

"He noted that since Hungary's peace mission began, dialogues have started: the U.S. and Russian foreign ministers have spoken, and the Swiss and Russian foreign ministers have met," the post reads.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Latest See more