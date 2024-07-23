UN Chief calls for more efforts to protect children from human trafficking

23 July 2024 12:41 (UTC+04:00)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for more efforts to protect children from human trafficking, in a message for the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, observed annually on July 30, Azernews reports.

"Human trafficking is a horrific crime that targets the most vulnerable in our societies," Guterres said. "On this World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, we focus on the most vulnerable among us -- children."

Children account for one-third of trafficking victims, who suffer "unspeakable abuse," including being forced into labor, sold off as brides, recruited as soldiers, or coerced into criminal activities, he said.

Rising inequalities and globalization have fuelled complex trafficking networks that challenge traditional legal frameworks, creating new forms of slavery, the UN chief pointed out, adding that online platforms further expose children to sexual exploitation and gender-based violence and allow traffickers to exploit victims across borders.

Noting that the physical and psychological scars of these crimes persist long into adulthood, robbing them of their innocence, futures, and fundamental rights, Guterres stressed: "We must strengthen protection responses -- including child-sensitive justice mechanisms, raise awareness, support unaccompanied children on the move, provide care for survivors and tackle the root causes of exploitation by helping vulnerable families."

The UN chief called upon governments, civil society, and the private sector, including tech companies, to intensify their efforts and collaboration so that no child is victimized and no trafficker goes unpunished. "On this day, let us renew our commitment to a future where every child is safe and free," he said.