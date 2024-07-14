6 different types of depression found

14 July 2024 19:52 (UTC+04:00)

6 different types of depression have been identified, Azernews reports.

Scientists conducted a study on this issue. The results give hope for the development of more effective treatments.

The result of the study shows that more effective treatment methods can be applied to every person. Depression, which affects about 280 million people worldwide, is usually treated with psychotherapy, medication or electrical stimulation of the brain. Noting that many patients did not notice an improvement in their symptoms after treatment, the researchers conducted a study involving almost 1,000 people to develop personalized treatments.

Explaining the results in an article published in the scientific journal Nature Medicine, scientists examined the brains of 137 healthy people using MRI (magnetic resonance imaging), as well as 801 people who had previously been diagnosed with depression or anxiety disorder. As part of the study, while the participants were sleeping, areas of the brain that are known to be associated with depression were monitored and various tests were performed. Scientists have identified 6 different types of depression or anxiety depending on the activity of certain brain pathways. 250 people were then randomly assigned to be treated with one of three antidepressants or conversational therapy. The therapy worked better in people with more activity in the parts of the brain associated with depression and problem solving.

This may mean that the biology of the brain underlying depression is not fully understood, says lead author of the study, Professor Lyn Williams: "The results may lead to more effective treatment for people suffering from various types of depression or anxiety."

Professor Jun Ma, co-author of the study, explains that knowing the functions of the brain will allow us to develop clearer treatments and prescriptions for individuals.

Jonathan Alpert, a psychotherapist who was not involved in the study, said that although the study was well conducted, it should be considered preliminary: "It is problematic that only one method of psychotherapy and only three antidepressants were used in the study. "Scientists should treat participants not randomly, but according to their type of depression and monitor the results for a long time."