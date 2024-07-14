Turkish law enforcement neutralizes two terrorists in operation BOZDOGAN-50

14 July 2024 20:49 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish law enforcement conducted Operation BOZDOGAN-50, announced Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya on his official page, Azernews reports.

The operation resulted in the neutralization of terrorists following intelligence studies by the Mardin Provincial Gendarmerie Command and Mardin Provincial Police Directorate, in collaboration with the Intelligence Directorate of the General Directorate of Security, Gendarmerie Intelligence Directorate, and Turkish District Intelligence Directorate.

Two terrorists were reported neutralized in an armed confrontation with Turkish law enforcement.

