At least 9 killed due to landslide in Vietnam's mountainous north

13 July 2024 21:47 (UTC+04:00)

At least nine people on board a minibus died after being buried by a landslide in Vietnam's northern province of Ha Giang early Saturday morning while four others were critically injured, Azernews reports.

When the vehicle was trapped by a landslide on a road in Bac Me district, all the around 16 people it reportedly carried got out of the minibus for help.

Thousands of cubic meters of soil from above poured onto the road, burying all the people.

Rescuers are still working to try to find the remaining three of this group of buried people from under the debris.

Rescuers transfer the injured to an ambulance at a landslide site in Ha Giang province in Vietnam, July 13, 2024. At least nine people on board a minibus died after being buried by a landslide in Vietnam's northern province of Ha Giang early Saturday morning while four others were critically injured, Vietnam News Agency reported. Rescuers are still working to try to find the remaining three of this group of buried people from under the debris.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz