Paris takes precaution for riots after parliamentary elections

7 July 2024 22:21 (UTC+04:00)

Paris shopkeepers and police are bracing for possible riots after the results of the second round of France's snap parliamentary elections are announced.

Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets that massive steel shields were installed on the windows of luxury stores located on the main streets of Paris, and the windows of a number of restaurants and offices were covered with wooden boards.

Tass writes: "These precautionary measures are implemented only against the background of massacres that may occur after the finalization of the results of the second round of elections."

According to information, law enforcement agencies are also preparing for possible riots. Reinforced police and gendarmerie units are deployed at key points in Paris, and traffic is also restricted along the Champs-Elysees.

