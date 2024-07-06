Biden to meet with Zelensky during NATO summit

6 July 2024 20:15 (UTC+04:00)

US President Joseph Biden will hold a joint meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and leaders of other countries that have signed bilateral agreements with Kiev within the framework of the NATO summit in Washington, Azernews reports.

This was stated by a high-ranking representative of the US administration.

"As part of the summit, Biden will hold an event with President Zelensky and about 20 of our allies and partners who have signed bilateral security agreements with Ukraine," the US official said.

