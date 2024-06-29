Romania buys another three F-16 fighter jets from Norway

29 June 2024 22:12 (UTC+04:00)

Three F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft purchased by Romania from Norway landed on Friday at the 71st General Emanoil Ionescu Air Base at Campia Turzii, central-western Cluj County, Azernews reports.

The F-16 Fighting Falcons will be part of the 48th Fighter Squadron of the 71st Air Base.

Defense Minister Angel Tilvar is quoted as saying that the acquisition of another 32 F-16 aircraft from Norway, which will be used by two more squadrons of the Romanian Air Force, allows the completion of the first stage of the "Multirole Aircraft of the Air Force" program.

"Making operational the next two F-16 aircraft squadrons, at Campia Turzii and Mihail Kogalniceanu, southeastern Constanta County, will significantly contribute to strengthening the security of Romania and NATO's eastern flank, by executing missions to defend the national and NATO airspace with three squadrons, from three air bases, through the Standing Air Policing Combat Service," he said.

With the three F-16 aircraft arrived on Friday, the Romanian Air Force has so far received nine of 32 aircraft purchased by Romania from Norway, together with the related package of goods and services. The completion of the reception of the entire batch is estimated for the end of 2025.

The 32 F-16 aircraft will be delivered in operational condition, their available resource ensuring their operation for a transition period, of at least 10 years, to the fifth-generation aircraft, F-35, which makes the acquisition of Norwegian fighter jets a transfer of capability between two NATO allied countries.

