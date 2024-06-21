Poland stops stamping passports of citizens of non-EU countries from 2025

21 June 2024 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Polish authorities are going to put into operation an electronic database on the entry and exit of citizens of non-EU countries from 2025, Azernews reports.

The database will replace the system of mandatory stamping in their passports.

The database will record the time and place of entry and exit of a foreign citizen, the system will be able to automatically calculate the duration of his stay in the country. In addition, information about refusal of entry, cancellation or cancellation of a short-term stay permit, as well as deportation will be posted in the electronic system.

The database will be accessed by the border service, regional authorities, law enforcement agencies, departments for foreigners, as well as Polish consulates abroad. It will be connected to the new EU Entry/Exit Registration System (EEA), which should be operational in the autumn of 2024.

---

