Activists of Republic of Korea send balloons with leaflets to DPRK

6 June 2024 19:55 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

A South Korean organization of defectors from the DPRK has sent balloons to the People's Republic with leaflets critical of the authorities in Pyongyang, Azernews reports.

According to him, 200 thousand leaflets were sent on 10 balloons in the period from 00:00 to 01:00 on June 6, local time (19:00-20:00 on June 5, Baku time - ed.). The propaganda materials criticized the leader of the DPRK, Kim Jong-un. USB drives with South Korean TV series and popular music were also sent on balloons.

The action was organized by members of the Fighters for a Free North Korea organization, its leader Park Sang-hak added that the South Korean police did not interfere with the action.

