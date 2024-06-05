Poverty, attacks on democracy and racism threaten fundamental rights in European Union

5 June 2024 20:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Rising poverty levels, attacks on democracy, racism and xenophobia, as well as migration problems will be the main threats to fundamental rights in the European Union in 2024, Azernews reports.

The rising cost of living, especially energy, has led to 20 percent of people (one in five people) falling into poverty.

In this regard, the Vienna-based agency calls on Member States to ensure that measures to reduce poverty and energy costs reach the most disadvantaged groups of the population.

The FRA has identified measures to mitigate social problems in 12 Member States where there are restrictions on income growth and social income is allocated to cases of extreme poverty.

The EU Agency also recommends, taking into account migration pressure, to strengthen search and rescue operations at sea (in 2023, according to the report, more than 4,000 people died trying to reach the EU) and to ensure safer conditions for the treatment of migrants upon arrival.

The Agency also condemns excessive State interference, especially with regard to the rights to freedom of association, peaceful assembly and expression, noting that it poses a threat to civil space, and this situation, combined with a lack of significant participation in public affairs and disinformation, "undermines democracy in all European countries."

Twenty-seven Member States should also strengthen the protection of civil society and combat all forms of racism and intolerance, which they classify as a "disturbing trend", warning of the rise of anti-Semitism and anti-Islamism.