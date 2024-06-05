Largest NATO Baltops naval exercises begin in Lithuania

5 June 2024 20:16 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

NATO's largest naval exercise Baltops 24 began on Wednesday in Lithuania, Azernews reports.

"More than 50 ships of various classes and types, 45 helicopters and airplanes, 9 thousand military personnel are participating in the Baltops 24 exercises this year. The most important NATO naval exercises in the Baltic Sea basin will start on Wednesday, June 5, in Klaipeda," the message says.

This year, representatives of all branches of the Polish Armed Forces will take part in the exercises.

The Polish military claims that the scenario of the exercises provides for actions against the background of a conflict between fictional states, and the exercise itself is defensive in nature.

20 countries of the North Atlantic Alliance will take part in the exercise. The events will be held throughout the Baltic Sea basin, as well as onshore in Sweden, Poland, Germany and Lithuania.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz