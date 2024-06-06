Turkiye looking to complete Ighdır-Nakhchivan Natural Gas Pipeline project

6 June 2024 21:30 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

President Erdogan sent a message to the opening of the 29th International Caspian Oil and Natural Gas Exhibition held in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

In his message, Erdogan emphasized that the joint projects between Azerbaijan and Turkiye not only benefit the two countries but also make significant contributions to the energy security of the region and Europe, stating, "The transfer of gas produced in Turkmenistan to Turkiye and Europe through our joint efforts, as well as the expansion of TANAP's capacity, is now just a matter of time. We aim to complete the electricity export via Nakhchivan and the Ighdır-Nakhchivan Natural Gas Pipeline projects in the nearest future. We are committed to continuing our efforts for peace and prosperity to rise on the basis of permanent peace and stability in South Caucasus."

President Erdogan, who wished for all events organized within the framework of the Baku Energy Week to lead to positive outcomes, expressed his hope that this organization would deepen the cooperation between Turkiye and Azerbaijan and contribute to the peace and stability of the region.

Erdogan emphasized the strong relationship between Turkiye and Azerbaijan in all fields, including energy, stating, "Our cooperation, crowned with infrastructure investments such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipelines, and TANAP, which we have carried out for many years, has not only benefited Turkiye and Azerbaijan but also made significant contributions to the energy security of the region and Europe. The transfer of gas produced in Turkmenistan to Turkiye and Europe through our joint efforts, as well as the expansion of TANAP's capacity, is now just a matter of time. The fruitful outcomes of our efforts in these areas will undoubtedly be another joint success of Turkiye and Azerbaijan."

Erdogan noted the desire of the Turkic world to further advance and deepen cooperation in the field of energy, as in political, economic, trade, security, military, defense industry, transportation, health, education, and culture, stating the following:

"I would like to express my pleasure on the upcoming summit of the Turkic States Organization, which will be hosted by Can Azerbaijan in Shusha next month. The completion of the modernization works of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, which is the backbone of the Middle Corridor that brings the historical Silk Road to life via rails, and its return to full operation with a 6-fold capacity increase in freight transportation, has strategic importance in the development of the regional transportation network.

As two countries, we are strengthening our cooperation in renewable energy, new technologies, and energy source diversification. We aim to complete the electricity export via Nakhchivan and the Ighdır-Nakhchivan Natural Gas Pipeline projects in the nearest future. We are determined to continue our efforts for peace and prosperity to rise on the basis of permanent peace and stability in South Caucasus. We welcome the positive developments between Azerbaijan and Armenia in recent times and reiterate that we see the signing of a peace agreement as a historic opportunity for the future of the region."

Erdogan recalled that Azerbaijan will host the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP 29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change from November 11 to 22, 2024, stating their readiness to provide all kinds of support during the preparation process for the conference.

The message of Erdogan was read by the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz