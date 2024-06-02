China’s Chang’e-6 probe successfully lands on far side of moon

2 June 2024 19:40 (UTC+04:00)

China’s Chang’e-6 lunar lander successfully touched down on the far side of the moon on June 2 morning Beijing time, in a significant step for the ambitious mission that could advance the country’s aspirations of putting astronauts on the moon, Azernews reports.

The Chang’e-6 probe landed in the South Pole-Aitken Basin, where it will begin to collect samples from the lunar surface, the China National Space Administration announced.

China’s most complex robotic lunar endeavor to date, the uncrewed mission aims to return samples to Earth from the moon’s far side for the first time.

The landing marks the second time a mission has successfully reached the far side of the moon. China first completed that historic feat in 2019 with its Chang’e-4 probe.

If all goes as planned, the mission — which began on May 3 and is expected to last 53 days — could be a key milestone in China’s push to become a dominant space power.

The country’s plans include landing astronauts on the moon by 2030 and building a research base at its south pole – a region believed to contain water ice.

---

