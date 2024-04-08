Hungary ready to attract labor migrants from Uzbekistan

8 April 2024 23:20 (UTC+04:00)

The parties have discussed the issue of attracting labor migrants from Uzbekistan to Hungary, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

Negotiations were organized via video conference between Dávid Penczés, the director of the Hungarian company Worknet Kft., and Hajiakbar Fayzullakhodjaev, the Deputy Head of the External Labor Migration Agency under the Ministry of Employment and Labor Relations of Uzbekistan, with the assistance of the Uzbekistan diplomatic mission.

According to the Dunyo IA, during the online meeting, topics such as attracting labor migrants from Uzbekistan to Hungary and drafting a cooperation agreement between the External Labor Migration Agency of Uzbekistan and this company were discussed.

During the negotiations, detailed information was provided about the agency’s activities related to selecting, preparing, and teaching foreign languages, as well as the guarantees and conditions provided by the state for prospective labor migrants from Uzbekistan.

The Hungarian party expressed readiness to establish collaborative relations with the External Labor Migration Agency of Uzbekistan and to sign a contract for recruiting and employing migrants sent by the agency in Hungary.

Following the meeting, an agreement was reached to sign a cooperation contract between the External Labor Migration Agency of Uzbekistan and Worknet Kft.

Dávid Penczés also stated his readiness to provide employment at construction sites in Hungary for 100 Uzbek nationals starting from the current month of April.

---

