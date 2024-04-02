Telegram has launched monetization

2 April 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Since March 31, Telegram messenger has launched monetization for owners of public channels with an audience of more than 1 thousand people, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the resource.

"The authors of Telegram channels can now receive 50% of the revenue from the advertising that is displayed in them," the press release says.

According to the company, the innovation will allow you to withdraw remuneration without commission, money can also be spent on paying for advertisements in the messenger, collection addresses or premium subscription draws. Withdrawal of funds in the coming weeks will be available to channel owners on the Fragment platform.

"Telegram channels collect more than 1 trillion monthly views," the publication says.

